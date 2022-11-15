Search

15 Nov 2022

Ukrainian authorities report barrage of Russian airstrikes, including in capital Kyiv

Ukrainian authorities report barrage of Russian airstrikes days after Kherson success

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Nov 2022 4:55 PM

Email:

news@kilkennylive.ie

Ukrainian authorities reported waves of Russian airstrikes across the country on Tuesday, including attacks in Kyiv that struck residential buildings and, elsewhere, attacks on energy facilities that knocked out power.

The barrage of strikes came as air raids alerts were issued across Ukraine.

They followed what have been days of euphoria in Ukraine after one of its biggest military successes so far of the nearly nine-month Russian invasion — the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

${title}

${subtitle}
${summary}

Among regions where officials reported strikes were Lviv, in the west, and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city in the north east.

Kyiv’s mayor said strikes on Ukraine’s capital hit three residential buildings and that air defence units shot down other missiles.

Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram social media channel that medics and rescuers are being scrambled to the sites of the attacks.

Video published by a presidential aide showed a five-story, apparently residential building on fire in Kyiv.

The strikes followed air raid sirens in the capital and break what had been a period of comparative calm since previous waves of drone and missile attacks several weeks ago.

Gardaí issue bogus tradesmen warning as 'conmen' impersonate gardaí

Reports of abuses are also emerging in newly liberated Kherson areas now that Russian troops have gone.

Speaking from Kyiv, the head of the UN human rights office’s monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner said her teams are looking to travel to Kherson to try to verify allegations of nearly 80 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention it has turned up in the area and “understand whether the scale is in fact larger than what we have documented already”.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Igor Klymenko, said authorities are to start investigating reports from Kherson residents that Russian forces set up at least three alleged torture sites in now-liberated parts of the wider Kherson region and that “our people may have been detained and tortured there.”

Pedestrian who died in Carrick-on-Suir was former chairman of GAA club

“Mine clearance is currently under way. After that, I think, today, investigative actions will begin,” he said on Ukrainian TV.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media