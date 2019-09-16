Bring the suncream! Temperatures to get up to 23C by Thursday for the Ploughing

Woohoo!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

It's looking good

Getting warmer and warmer from Tuesday as fine settled weather sets in with temperatures up to 23C by Thursday, according to www.carlowweather.com.

The nights will be cool with fresh mornings and risk of some fog but once that burns off it will heat up quickly.

"Perfect weather for the Ploughing," forecaster Alan O'Reilly added. 