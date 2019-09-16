Did you know this? A free playground has been set up for children at the Ploughing
Great news for parents
Lovely
A playground has been set up and is ready for children to play in at the Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19.
The National Ploughing Association have reminded parents that all children under 12 are free of charge.
Playground is up and ready for children to play in - remember all children under 12 are free of charge #Ploughing19 @RTEjr @FarmersMonthly @AgriAware @kfmradio pic.twitter.com/SBaPzVIeha— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 15, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on