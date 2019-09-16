Revealed: Know where you're going? Full site map for 2019 Ploughing in Carlow
Have a look and see...
The site in Carlow is one of the biggest ever
Do you know where you're going when you get on site at this year's 2019 Ploughing Championships in Carlow?
The National Ploughing Association has published a full site map for the event from September 17-19.
To view the full site map, click here.
View this post on Instagram
Full #Ploughing19 site map, for all your Ploughing information go to www.carlowlive.ie @carlowcreditunion
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on