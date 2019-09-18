PLOUGHING - Traffic update for South Kilkenny and Waterford coaches

Traffic Management update for people travelling to the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

Coaches and buses travelling from South Kilkenny and Waterford are advised to continue on the M9 to junction 6 Powerstown & continue to the Carlow Ring Road where they will be directed to the designated bus route to the event site. This will significantly reduce journey time.

Exhibition Field Passes:

We are asking exhibitors to clearly display their passes on their windscreen. This will significantly reduce delays on entering the carpark