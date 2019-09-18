IMPORTANT - Traffic changes affecting Freshford, Urlingford and Threecastles

A diversion system will be in place diverting traffic from the R693 at Urlingford and Threecastles onto the N77 via Ballyragget and Durrow today and tomorrow to accommodate traffic going and coming from the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

A diversion system will be in place diverting traffic from the R693 at Urlingford and Threecastles onto the N77 via Ballyragget and Durrow.