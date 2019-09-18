huge interest in solar power
Glanbia records major increase in numbers visiting its stand at the ploughing
Seven-year-old twins Bill and Ella McGree, from Freshford, County Kilkenny enjoy some Avonmore Fresh Milk when they visited the Glanbia Ireland stand at Ploughing 2019. Ger Rogers Photography.
Glanbia has recorded a major increase in numbers visiting its stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh Carlow. Kieran O'Connor, the extremely popular Glanbia represntyaive said staf have been overwhlemed by the rwaction from shareholders, suppliers and membres of the pubic to a number of items on the stand including the new recently solar initiative.
