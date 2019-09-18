Glanbia supports Pink at Ploughing

Glanbia Ireland employees and farmer suppliers who took part in the Pink Bales campaign and the Glanbia 300 annual charity cycle raised €25,000 for one of the country's most poular charities.

Chairman Martin Keane along with Glanbia Ireland Corporate Affairs Director Pat O' Keeffe, presented a cheque for €25,000 to Catherine Wallace, Nurse Coordinator on Breast Health Education and Awareness at Breast Cancer Ireland at the Glanbia Ireland stand at the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday. Glanbia is the title sponsor of the Great Pink Run, a major fundraiser organised by Breast Cancer Ireland annually and this year’s event takes place in the Phoenix Park on October 19th and the Castle Park in Kilkenny on October 20th. Register now on www.greatpinkrun.ie