Hopes high for Kilkenny in novice ploughing
Darren Cuddihy competing for Kilkenny at the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow today
Eventhough the sun is shining, it can be hard to plough a clean, straight furrow because the dry soil breaks so easily.
Not so for Kilkenny entrant in the novice class at the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow, Darren Cuddihy.
He ploughed immaculately and hopes are high he can take good for the county.
