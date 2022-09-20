WATCH: Celebrity chef Edward Hayden enjoying the festivities at Ploughing 2022
Celebrity chef Edward Hayden was enjoying the festivities at Day 1 of the Ploughing as he talks to Siobhan O'Donoghue about how he has been keeping the huge crowd entertained throughout the day with his fabulous cooking.
Author of three highly successful cookery books, Edward chats about the elusive brown bread competition, the important relationship between food and agriculture and his enduring friendship with managing director of the NPA, Anna May McHugh.
Catch the video above.
