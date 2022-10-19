Ploughing Championship medals presented to Kilkenny ploughmen

The return of the National Ploughing Championships, this year, was a huge success.
Local success at the competition was marked at the celebration banquet that followed.
Congratulations to PJ Hartley, who took silver in the Under 28 Conventional class, and Shane Doyle, who was presented with a gold medal in the Under 21 Conventional class, but also the Tom Sutton Cup.
Click NEXT to see the presentation to Shane Doyle.
Under 28 Conventional - Junior, PJ Hartley from Kilkenny is presented with a Silver medal by Minister Sean Fleming TD and Mick Mahon, NPA chairman at the National Ploughing Association awards and banquet in Portlaoise.
Picture: Alf Harvey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.