Search

16/09/2021

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

colm.kinsella@iconicnews.ie

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

GOLF
DUTCH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SOCCER
RENNES V SPURS
BT SPORT1, 5.15PM

SOCCER
REAL BETIS
BT SPORT 3, 5.15PM

SOCCER
DYNAMO ZAGREB V WEST HAM
BT SPORT 2, 5.15PM

SOCCER
LEICESTER CITY V NAPOLI
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7PM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

NFL
GIANTS @ WASHINGTON
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM

GOLF
DUTCH OPEN
SKY SPORTS,

SOCCER
NEWCASTLE UTD V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM

RUGBY
BRISTOL V SARACENS
BT SPORT 1, 7PM

CYCLING
TOUR OF LUXEMBOURG
EUROSPORT 1, 1.30PM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 7.55AM

RUGBY
ARGENTINA V NEW ZEALAND
SKY SPORTS, 11.05AM

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V CRYSTAL PALACE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM

SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V EVERTON
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

RUGBY
CLERMONT V LA ROCHELLE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 8PM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

GOLF
DUTCH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

SOCCER
WEST HAM V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
SPURS V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

RUGBY
TOULON V STADE FRANCAIS
PREMIER

SOCCER
JUVENTUS V AC MILAN
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media