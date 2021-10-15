Search

15/10/2021

TV GUIDE: Live sport to watch on TV this weekend

TV GUIDE: Live sport to watch on TV this weekend

Colm Kinsella

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

BASKETBALL
WNBA: SKY @ MERCURY
SKY SPORTS, 12MIDNIGHT

SNOOKER
NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN
EURSPORT 1, 12.45PM

GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

DARTS
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
ITV4, 7PM

GOLF
THE CJ CUP
SKY SPORTS, 10PM

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15

NFL
BUCCANEERS @ EAGLES
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM

GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

RUGBY
ULSTER V LIONS
RTE2, 7PM

SOCCER
WEST BROM V BIRMINGHAM
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

GOLF
THE CJ CUP
SKY SPORTS, 10PM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16

SOCCER
WATFORD V LIVERPOOL
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM

GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SOCCER
LEICESTER V MAN CITY
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 2.30PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V CONNACHT
RTE2, 7PM

SOCCER
BRENTFORD V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17

GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SOCCER
BARCELONA V VALENCIA
LA LIGA TV, 8PM

SOCCER
EVERTON V WEST HAM
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
NEWCASTLE UTD V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

NFL
JAGUARS v DOLPHINS
BBC2, 2PM

