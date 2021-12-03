Search

03 Dec 2021

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

TV GUIDE: Live sport to watch on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

NFL
COWBOYS @ SAINTS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM

RUGBY
LEINSTER V CONNACHT
TG4, 7.20PM

SOCCER
FULHAM V BOURNEMOUTH
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

GOLF
HERO WORLD CHALLENGE
SKY SPORTS, 6.30PM

HORSE RACING
SANDOWN & EXETER
ITV4, 1.25PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

SOCCER
WEST HAM V CHELSEA
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM

HORSE RACING
SANDOWN
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1PM

SOCCER
WATFORD V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

RUGBY
BORDEAUX V TOULOUSE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 8PM

GOLF
HERO WORLD CHALLENGE
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5

SOCCER
DUNDEE UTD V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 11AM

HORSE RACING
PUNCHESTOWN
RTE2, 1PM

SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V LEICESTER
SKY SPORTS, 4PM

FORMULA 1
SAUDIA ARABIAN GP
SKY SPORTS, 4PM

SNOOKER
UK CHAMPIONSHIP
BBC2, EUROSPORT 2, 1PM

