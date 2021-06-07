World Ocean Day is tomorrow - book your spot now for free online events!

Tomorrow, June 8, is World Ocean Day and you can get involved, even if you don't live by the coast!

The purpose of the day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean and unite the world's population on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans.

Clean Coasts are hosting a series of events, including live talks, video premieres, a movie streaming and even a cookalong to celebrate the day - and the best part is they're all available for free!

Jump into this World Ocean Day with A Virtual Dive Through a Rocky Reef in Strangford Lough, going live on YouTube at 9am.

Strangford Lough supports diverse and colourful marine species communities for which it is designated as a Marine Conservation Zone.

At 10am you can attend a Virtual Rock Pooling session with Biodiversity Ireland’s Dave Wall.

11am sees a chat with Dr. Easkey Britton, author of newly published “50 things to do by the sea”, go live on Clean Coasts' Instagram page.

An event not to be missed is an opportunity to hear and chat with Prof. Tasman Crowe at 1pm, Chair of the Marine Protected Area Advisory group.

He will explain what Marine Protected Areas are, what challenges we face in identifying them in Ireland and how we all can have our say through the public participation survey that is open until the middle of July.

At 3pm, you can join Prannie Rhatigan, a medical doctor with a lifetime experience of harvesting, cooking and gardening organically with sea vegetables.

Learn how to sustainably harvest and identify Irish seaweeds in a safe manner that can then be used for cooking in your kitchen, adding flavour and nourishment to dishes.

Prannie will be in her kitchen for a live cookalong at 5:30pm using seaweed harvested earlier in the day.

This is a great chance to learn some simple recipes for using seaweed to add flavour and nutrients to dishes.

Delve into further discussion with Dr. Easkey Britton at 7:30pm on what actions we all can take to protect our marine environment.

Learn simple ways you can reconnect with the ocean as well as actively doing things for the sea like joining the Think Before you Flush initiative or doing a #2minutebeach clean.

As individuals, we all have the power to make a tangible change and positive impact on our blue space protecting it for generations to come.

For full event listings, and details on booking, visit the Clean Coasts website here.