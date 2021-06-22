Over fifty people arrested at the weekend in Letterkenny

Over 50 people were arrested in the Letterkenny district, and the surrounding environs, as a result of road traffic related offences over the course of the weekend.

On Friday four people were arrested, three people were arrested for dangerous driving and one person was arrested for drug driving.

On Saturday, 18 people were arrested, ten were arrested for dangerous driving, one person was arrested for drunk driving and seven people were arrested for public order. On Sunday, seventeen people were arrested for dangerous driving and five people were arrested for being in breach of the public order act. Over the course of the weekend, 44 people were arrested in the Letterkenny area at the weekend. People were arrested in areas surrounding Letterkenny as well.

Gardaí expected that people would arrive in the area as a result of it being the weekend that the Rally International weekend would annually take place. The rally was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

However, 600 cars arrived on Friday with an average of three people in each vehicle and a further 800 cars arrived on Saturday, Sergeant Paul Wallace said.

Gardaí allocated a significant amount of resources to be present at the weekend. There was an increased amount of check-points and speed-points. Garda visibility was increased at the weekend. Sergeant Paull Wallace said that one of the positive points that could be gleaned from the weekend was that no accidents took place.