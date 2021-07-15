National: Driver who "never held a driving licence" stopped on the N7

The car stopped at the scene / Photo: Garda Twitter
Gardaí stopped this car on the N7 yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí said the driver was "found to have never held a driving licence and therefore was driving uninsured".
The vehicle was seized and towed from the scene.
The detection was made by Dublin Metropolitan Region South Roads Policing Unit.
Meanwhile Cahir Gardaí also stopped a car yesterday in Cashel and discovered the driver never held a driving licence or insurance and the vehicle had no tax or NCT.
The vehicle was seized and court proceedings will follow for the driver.
