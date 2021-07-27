Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Number of people allowed at weddings set to increase from 50 to 100

The number of people allowed at weddings increases from 50 to 100 after August 5

The number of people allowed to attend a wedding increases

The number of people permitted to attend weddings will increase from 50 to 100 after August 5, according to Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Speaking to RTÉ's News at One, Mr Coveney said: "Minister Donnelly will now work to produce clarity around everything from indoor, outdoor, music or not, receptions numbers and so on, so that there's clarity before the 5th, and that will be in a regulation to ensure that it's law.

Minister Coveney said the decision was made at Cabinet "in principle" and that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will now look at the detail.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the Government will wait a number of weeks before deciding whether to ease any more restrictions. 

Covid-19 vaccines will be made available for 12 to 15 year olds

