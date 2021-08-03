National: Uninsured learner caught by Offaly gardaí doing crazy speed in wet conditions

Uninsured driver caught at crazy speed in dangerous conditions in Offaly
An uninsured learner driver has been caught at travelling at a crazy speed in wet conditions in Offaly.
Gardaí say the motorist was clocked at 136kph in an 80kph zone in wet conditions.
The learner driver was uninsured and unaccompanied.
Gardaí say the vehicle was seized and prosecutions for all offences will follow.
More News
2012; Ross Deacon, Kilkenny College. Powerade Leinster Schools Senior Cup, 2nd Round, C.U.S v Kilkenny College, Donnybrook Stadium, Donnybrook, Dublin. Picture credit: Barry Cregg / SPORTSFILE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.