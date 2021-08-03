National: Five arrested as Gardaí swoop on suspected Midlands money laundering gang

Gardaí from Longford, supported by detectives from the Gardaí's National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), carried out five searches this morning at various locations across the county under the auspices of Operation SKEIN.

The four men and one woman, aged in their late teens and 20s are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at Longford, Mullingar and Granard Garda Stations. Those arrested are detained on suspicion of acting as and recruiting money mules, as well as laundering money in bank accounts for a Criminal Organisation.

All five suspects can be held for up to seven days.

Operation SKEIN is a GNECB investigation into a Criminal Organisation involved in worldwide invoice redirect frauds and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of these crimes through bank accounts in Ireland.

To date, it is estimated that this Criminal Organisation have stolen over €15.5 million and laundered near €14 million in Ireland.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: "Approximately 78 people have now been arrested who are connected to this Criminal Organisation.

"A number of convictions have been recorded, numerous are before the courts charged with offences and files are being prepared for the DPP and GYDO in respect of the rest. More arrests are anticipated.

GNECB continues to work with local districts and with international Police Forces through Eurojust, Europol and Interpol as they target this Criminal Organisation.