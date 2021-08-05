05/08/2021

Search our Archive

1542015885933

MISSING PERSON: Garda appeal over teenager missing from Kildare for two days

Garda appeal over Kildare teenager missing for two days

Chloe Coyle

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year-old Chloe Coyle who is missing from the Newbridge area since Tuesday, 3rd August 2021.

Chloe is described as being 5’7" in height, of normal build with black hair and brown eyes.
 
When last seen, Chloe was wearing a grey tracksuit, with black runners and had a black handbag.

Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Chloe is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

UPDATE: Up to eight people taken to hospital following Kilkenny collision

Wow! Palladian Manor House hits Kilkenny property market at €8.8million - click for pics!

Intercity travel – Hurling supporters reminded pre-booking is mandatory ahead of All-Ireland semi-finals

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group