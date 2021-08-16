National: Check your trucks! Gardaí stop and find hidden danger at checkpoint

The truck stopped at the scene / PHOTO: AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Gardaí stopped a truck at a checkpoint in County Kildare recently and discovered that it had loose nuts on a wheel.
The Garda Commercial Vehicle Unit were conducting a multi-agency checkpoint at the time in association with the Road Safety Authority.
Officers also discovered a damaged spring upon inspection and the vehicle was subsequently seized under the Road Traffic Act.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
