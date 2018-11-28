Competition: KBowl offers exciting prizes for young artists

KBowl Kilkenny first opened their doors 10 years ago, in November 2008 at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre. The family owned business is always a hive of activity, welcoming every member of our community for their variety of events.

To celebrate 10 years of bowling in Kilkenny, KBowl want to invite all National School pupils to get involved. KBowl have launched an Art Competition and would like pupils to create an A4 painting, drawing or collage with their vision of KBowl.

To thank you for taking part, KBowl will be awarding 100 Redemption tickets for every pupil. The winners will be invited to KCLR Studios on the 19th December where DJ John Walsh will be presenting the prizes live on air.

The DJ has praised this initiative as "a great way of encouraging children to use their creative side” .

3rd Prize: 1000 Redemption tickets

2nd Prize: 3000 Redemption tickets

1st Prize: 5000 Redemption tickets

All entries must be submitted to KBowl’s reception by 17th December with your name, age, school and contact number.

All artwork will be displayed in KBowl, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre over the Christmas Holidays.

If you need any more information about our art competition don’t hesitate to contact KBowl’s Events Manager, Cara on 056 7788200 or events@kbowlkk.ie. Alternatively, Cara can arrange to call to your school to answer any questions you may have.