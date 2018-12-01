Artic’ lorry bans and one-way restrictions set for some city routes

Articulated vehicle bans and one-way restrictions for articulated vehicles are to be implemented on a number of routes around the city in the coming months.

It follows a decision by the members of Kilkenny City Municipal District to proceed with some of the measures identified in the Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) Management Plan originally drafted and advertised in 2014.

City engineer Simon Walton told members that the plan had not been pursued ‘for a variety of reasons’. The council has since recently carried out research in terms of manual traffic counts. The budget required would be ‘very substantial’ to implement all aspects, including a considerable amount of signage, restrictions on roads, and enforcement.

Instead, Mr Walton said that if members were inclined to proceed, they might consider ‘prioritised partial implementation’ of some of the measures, to move toward the goals of the plan. The measures identified include an articulated vehicle ban on Newpark Drive, Lover’s Lane, Ballybought Street, Dominic Street/Stephen Street, O’Loughlin Road, Hebron Road (Pennyfeather Way to MacDonagh Junction) and part of Bateman Quay.

They also involve the implementation of an inward (easterly) one-way system for articulated vehicles along Kennyswell Road, a one-way (south-bound) system for articulated vehicles along Freshford Road, and a one-way system for artics on Greensbridge/New Road (west to east). Based on data collected, this would result in 103 articulated journeys being redirected by the ban on the aforementioned routes.

The one-way restriction on Kennyswell Road would reduce the number of articulated journeys by 50% on that road and on adjoining Circular Road.

However, the re-routing of 50 or so articulated journeys on Kennyswell Road needs to be assessed, as does the re-routing of 35 daily articulated journeys westbound over Green’s Bridge. Mr Walton also said the resulting increase in articulated journeys on other routes needs to be identified.

The next step is to begin a detailed design of signage for the articulated vehicle ban on certain roads. Mr Walton also intends to provide to the members a detailed traffic impact assessment in February on the implications of one-way systems for artics on the identified routes.

This was proposed by Cllr David Fitzgerald, seconded by Mayor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, and agreed by members.