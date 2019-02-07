Rotary Kilkenny present Remembrance Tree funds to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare

Rotary Kilkenny presented funds raised fron the “Remembrance Tree” Project at Christmas, to Ian Wilson, Medical Director of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Service.

Sincere thanks to Tim Butler, Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, which provided the Christmas Tree and Log Cabin on the parade and for encompassing the project into Yule Fest; to Paula Lawler, Manager of Kilkenny Yule Fest; to John Burke, manager of Caulfield’s Supervalu Loughboy, Lesley Cleere, centre manager at Market Cross Shopping Centre, and James McCarthy manager, Eurospar- Newpark. Thanks also to the Club House Hotel and AIB Bank. Generosity raised in excess of €22,154 for the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Service.



Pictured above are Tim Butler, Kilkenny County Council, Paula Lawlor, Yulefest, Ian Wilson, Medical Director Kilkenny Homecare Service, Jimmy Connolly, President of Kilkenny Rotary and Chris O'Dowd, Market Cross Shopping Centre. Picture: Harry Reid