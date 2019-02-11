Joe Schmidt supports seizure awareness campaign for International Epilepsy Day

Today (February 11th 2019) is International Epilepsy Day (#EpilepsyDay) and Epilepsy Ireland is using the day to focus on seizure awareness with Ireland Rugby Coach, Joe Schmidt supporting this year’s campaign.

International Epilepsy Day is celebrated around the world (120 countries) to help promote better public understanding of the condition. Historically, epilepsy has not been well understood and many people report experiencing stigma and discrimination, often leading to a reluctance to disclose or discuss the subject.

Epilepsy Ireland CEO Peter Murphy said: “Thankfully, awareness in Ireland has improved in recent years but there are still myths and misunderstandings that persist. One of the main ones is what to do, and what not to do if someone has a seizure. This #EpilepsyDay, we want to encourage everyone to spend just a few minutes on epilepsy.ie to understand a little more about what to do in this situation”.



“We are delighted to have Joe Schmidt again support the need for greater seizure awareness through the T.E.A.M.campaign. Joe’s association with Epilepsy Ireland has been a major factor in improving seizure awareness among the Irish public over the past five years. There are over 40,000 people with epilepsy in Ireland, so it is vital that we all know the basics of how to respond to a seizure if ever called upon”, said Peter Murphy.

If someone has a seizure, remember TEAM:

T –Take care to protect the person

E - Ensure you stay with them

A - Allow the seizure run its course

M –Move them on to their side until the seizure is over

Epilepsy Research Explained Event



There are also a range of events taking place around the country to mark #EpilepsyDay. For more information, seewww.epilepsy.ie.