Outpatient clinics go ahead in Kilkenny today as INMO strike suspended

Outpatient clinics in St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny are going ahead today as strike action by nursing staff has been suspended.

The INMO (Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation) suspended their planned three-day strike on Monday night at the request of the Labour Court.

The HSE has said that all outpatient clinics at facilities across the country will go ahead today.

The Kilkenny People has confirmed that Kilcreene Hospital and St Luke's Hospital are asking all patients with appointments to turn up as normal today, Tuesday.

St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny is making every effort to reschedule outpatients’ appointments and cancelled elective surgical day cases within the next few days.

Priority will be given to urgent outpatient appointments to ensure that they are facilitated.

All services are resuming including emergency services, however there may be some delays in the coming days until everything returns to normal.

Patients with surgery scheduled at Kilcreene will be contacted in person by the hospital.

If patients for these two hospitals have any queries they are urged to contact the hospitals on (same number for both) 056 7785000