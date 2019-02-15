Gas supply problem shuts Kilkenny city centre businesses

Gas customers in the centre of Kilkenny city are without a supply this morning as work continues to fix a major fault.

The issue began during the day on Thursday and resulted in a number of local businesses having to close - including restaurants that would have been very busy on Valentines night. Other buildings have no heating.

Most premises on John Street are currently affected.

It is believed the issue is not a gas leak but that water has leaked into the gas network.

Kilkenny County Council are working with Irish Water and Gas Networks Ireland to resolve the issue. It is not yet known when the problem will be fixed.

There is no risk to premises or people in the area.

There is no contamination of the local water supply.

Gas Networks Ireland crews continue to work at a number of locations in Kilkenny city this morning, Friday, February 15.

In a statement the company said: "We expect to continue working on site for the day, as the work is slow and complex. We remain in close contact with Kilkenny Waterworks and Kilkenny County Council.

"Our customer team has made contact directly with all impacted customers and we will remain in contact during today, keeping them informed on the timeline for the resumption of their natural gas service.

"We apologise for the disruption caused as the result of these works and sincerely thank the local community for their ongoing patience. "