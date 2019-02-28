Kilkenny has Ireland's lowest proportion of non-Irish people - CSO

Kilkenny has the lowest proportion of non-Irish people in the local population when compared to other Irish towns.

The figures have been released by the Central Statistics Office under a report on Regional Sustainable Development Goals.

Only Donegal has a lower proportion of non-Irish people.

According to the CSO the highest proportions of non-Irish people were in Galway City (18.6%) and Dublin City (17.1%) while Donegal (7.3%), Galway County (8.4%) and Kilkenny (8.4%) had the lowest.

This report on regional life in Ireland in 2017 is the third in the series from the CSO.

