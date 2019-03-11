WATCH: Storm Gareth path over Ireland and UK

The UK Met Office and Met Éireann have declared Storm Gareth is expected to hit Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storm Gareth is expected to bring 'damaging gusts' of wind in Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The UK Met Office, Met Eireann's weather partner, has shared a video showing the path of the eye of Storm Gareth over Ireland and the UK.

Watch the storm path below.