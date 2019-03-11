WATCH: Storm Gareth path over Ireland and UK
More bad weather on the way
File photo
The UK Met Office and Met Éireann have declared Storm Gareth is expected to hit Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Storm Gareth is expected to bring 'damaging gusts' of wind in Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
The UK Met Office, Met Eireann's weather partner, has shared a video showing the path of the eye of Storm Gareth over Ireland and the UK.
Watch the storm path below.
#StormGareth has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/sdpxvNNWy1— Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on