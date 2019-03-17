Defibrillator training in Goresbridge

There are two defibrillators in Goresbridge, one in Ionad Dara, one on the outside of Maher’s, Spar, but do you know how to use them in case of an emergency?



A special training evening will take place on Thursday, March 28 from 7 to 9.30pm in Ionad Dara.



€20 each as training for the evening costs €350 plus the hire of the room so Goresbridge Rural Development will subsidise the rest of the cost.



The most important thing is that 12 people take up the opportunity to get trained.



Some people imagine that it’s a stranger they would be saving, imagine it could be your parent, child, brother, sister. This could be one of the best things you learn this year.



Contact 087 2601672 to book your place or you can contact any of the committee, John Quinn, Alice Cleere, Skinny Baroce, Shane Dalton, Tommy Bolger or Colette Murphy.