Number of Tidy Towns groups in Kilkenny double

The number of registered Tidy Towns groups in Kilkenny has doubled in recent weeks, it was revealed at the latest meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District Council.



Giving a presentation to councillors on the work of the Public Participation Network (PPN) Mags Whelan, PPN Development Officer in Kilkenny, said that since holding a free workshop in the Ormonde Hotel on February 23, ‘Creating a Local Sustainable Future - Practical Actions for your Community,’ the number of Tidy Towns groups registered is now 15.



Ms Whelan explained there are three pillars to the PPN - social inclusion, the environment, and the community and voluntary sector.

She took up her role last November and said it was clear to her that the environmental area needed more focus.The PPN, which is a community and voluntary forum, needs everyone to work together to be successful, Ms Whelan said.



Director of Services Mary Mulholland said there has been a huge increase in interest in the PPN in Kilkenny in recent times and it benefits, giving more options in the development of schemes and projects.

County Kilkenny achieved good results in the 2018 Tidy Towns competition, with all entries increasing their scores from the year before.



Kilkenny city had a total score of 337 out of a possible 450, losing out to overall winners Listowel in Kerry by just two points.

Gowran, Castlecomer and Thomastown all increased by 10 points from 2017. Inistioge went up by seven points from the year before while Kells had a huge increase of 12 points. Goresbridge had a commendable 15 point jump up from 2017, and Bennettsbridge increased by 12 points.