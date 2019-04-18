4 out of 5 adults in Ireland will be celebrating Easter buying 7 Million Easter eggs this year!

Easter is this weekend and is very popular for children and chocolate lovers! With this in mind, iReach Insights conducted a nationally representative survey on 1,001 adults in Ireland on their plans and attitudes towards the Easter Holidays.

According to the research 4 out of 5 adults will be celebrating Easter purchasing 7 Million Easter eggs in Ireland this year. This averages at two Easter eggs per person. Reasons people celebrate Easter is that they have been used to it from a young age (57%), it is an opportunity to spend time with family (54%), and that they love chocolate (43%).



For the 1 in 5 adults who don’t celebrate Easter, reasons for this include; they aren’t religious (53%), it’s a commercialised celebration (40%), and they have never been used to celebrate it (24%).



On average adults in Ireland will end up spending €19.65 on Easter eggs this year which means €70 Million will be spent nationally.



62% of people plan on spending time with their family this Easter and half (49%) of adults in Ireland are going to eat chocolate Easter eggs this year. Almost every second person (46%) is going to have an Easter dinner, 32% will go to church and 20% will go on an Easter egg hunt.



Moreover, the participants were asked to rank brands in their order of preference and the following were rated in people’s Top 5 chocolate brands: Cadburys (70%), Lindt (57%), Mars (Galaxy, Twix, Snickers etc.) (48%), Butlers (45%), Ferrero Rocher (44%). Less popular chocolate brands that people rated in their Top 5 brands were Ghirardelli (5%), Guylian (8%), and Godiva (8%).