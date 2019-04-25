Met Eireann extends weather warning for Storm Hannah to 20 counties - including Kilkenny

Kilkenny is in for a rainy and windy weekend - Met Eireann has extended the Weather Warnings for Storm Hannah to 20 counties.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. It will become stormy on Friday evening and overnight as Storm Hannah moves in. Southerly winds, later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65-80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h. Met Eireann says to be prepared for possible disruption and power outages. That warning is in place from 4pm on Friday to 5am on Saturday morning.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford.

It will become very windy on Friday night and for a time on Saturday morning. Southerly winds will veer northwesterly and reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h. That warning is in place from 11pm until 9am on Saturday.