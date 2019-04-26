Leinster family syndicate claim life changing €6.4 million Lotto jackpot

A lucky family from Leinster have become Ireland’s latest Lotto millionaires after they collected a life-changing jackpot prize of €6,442,954 which they won on Wednesday 10th April with a Quick Pick ticket they purchased online on the National Lottery mobile App.

The winning husband, who claimed the massive prize as part of a small family syndicate, was still coming to terms with his family’s large win when he called to the National Lottery Winner’s Room on Friday to claim their massive prize.

This was the seventh online Lotto jackpot win since the National Lottery launched its online play in 2009 bringing the total online won on jackpots to over €33 million.

In the National Lottery Winners’ Room the lucky winner said: “Even after two weeks, we still can’t believe it. You always buy a ticket knowing that you’ve a chance of winning the jackpot but when it actually happens – it’s just unreal! I checked my phone after the draw and I clicked into the ticket and my jaw nearly hit the floor when I saw the €6.4 million prize. It took me nearly twenty minutes to finally open my mouth to tell my wife,” he said.

Despite landing the €6.4 million Lotto jackpot prize, the grounded family have vowed to return to normality once their win finally sinks in:

He continued: “We’ve been very sensible so far. We’ve purposely taken a little bit of time out to get our heads around this win. This money will make our lives much easier and more comfortable but we’ve decided to continue on as normal and we’ll be getting back to the day jobs on Monday. It’ll be a while before we make any serious spending plans but we’re looking forward to paying off our mortgage and a few other bills.” he added.

Ahead of Saturday €3.5 million (est) Lotto draw, the National Lottery has also confirmed that the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize pool which has been rolling since Saturday 23rd March is set to exceed €500,000.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin said: “We absolutely love meeting our big Lotto winners and seeing their reaction as they receive truly life changing sums of money. It’s been a great start to the year for our winners with six brand new millionaires made through our Lotto and Lotto Plus games. Since we made enhancements to the Lotto game last September, we have had a total of 15 new millionaires and over 6 million winners have shared over €90 million in prizes. With this weekend’s Lotto jackpot rolling to €3.5 million and the rolling Lotto Match 5 + Bonus set to exceed €500,000, we hope to be meeting more very happy big Lotto winners very soon.” he added.