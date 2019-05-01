Kilkenny County Council are helping bring vacant properties back into use

Kilkenny County Council’s vacant homes officer is having a lot of success helping people bring private properties back into use.

At the recent meeting of the county council Director of Services Mary Mulholland said the council are also trying to identify vacant homes.



Ms Mulholland said a working group has been set up between planning and housing department staff at the council to work on this project.



She was speaking in response to a motion from Cllr Sean Tyrell who called on Kilkenny County Council “to use powers contained in the Housing Act 1966 to acquire derelict homes that are vacant, repossessed or abandoned as part of the local authority’s obligation to provide housing.”



Ms Mulholland said that under the Housing Act the council are looking at six vacant homes and are progressing two. It’s a slow process, she explained, but they have started on it. The council hopes to bring more homes forward in future.

There is a vacant homes website where people can register properties they think are vacant.

Ms Mulholland said the vacant homes officer is listing houses that are vacant or derelict.



A lot of people have come to her for advice and she has spent a lot of time viewing sites and advising how to bring properties back into use. She is also involved with the town regeneration projects in Callan and Thomastown.