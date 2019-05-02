No more chimneys on new houses in Kilkenny

The sight of a chimney standing above the roof of a house looks set to become a rarer sight in Kilkenny.



Homes built by the county council in the future will not have chimneys, or open fires.



Cllr Maurice Shortall asked why houses currently being planned did not have open fires and asked if it was now policy for Kilkenny County Council that all houses would be chimney-less.



It was confirmed to him by a planning official that yes, this is now policy to conform with building regulations.