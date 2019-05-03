Water supply extension for Breagagh Valley in Kilkenny
Works are planned by Kilkenny County Council to improve the water supply to Breagagh Valley, to cater for future development.
Director of Services Tim Butler assured the recent County Council meeting that the Breagagh Valley sewer system is sufficient, however the water supply needs improvement.
Funding is available from Irish Water under the network extension scheme and the supply should be in place by 2021 so it matches up with houses and schools.
