110 HAP inspections this year by Kilkenny County Council

In the first quarter of 2019 Kilkenny County Council carried out 110 inspections on HAP houses.



Director of Services Mary Mulholland said 110 inspections were carried out on private properties in the first quarter of 2019. A lot of inspections would require notices and re-inspections.



“Wherever people have information about substandard properties we would appreciate the information. If people contact us, a concerned neighbour etc, we carry out an inspection quickly.”



866 people are in receipt of HAP in Kilkenny.



Cllr Sean Tyrell said he had issues with “cowboy letting agencies.” He said: “some houses are in a bad state out there.”