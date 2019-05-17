‘State-of-the-art’ ICT upgrades benefit 8 Kilkenny libraries

Eight public libraries in Kilkenny have benefitted significantly from a technology investment to support local people to learn and develop digital skills, Fine Gael MEP Candidate Andrew Doyle has said.

Last July funding of over €8 million was approved by Minister for Community and Rural Development, Michael Ring, to invest in technology for libraries around the country.

Since then over €215,000 was invested in state-of-the-art ICT upgrades for 8 public libraries in Kilkenny including: Kilkenny City, Loughboy, Ferrybank, Graiguenamanagh, Castlecomer. Thomastown, Urlingford and Callan

MEP Candidate Andrew Doyle said: “It’s wonderful to see that the investment in our libraries that was approved last summer is bearing fruit for local library users in Kilkenny.

“The new technology and facilities will enhance public libraries in Kilkenny and the new innovative services they provide.

“Our libraries are about much more than borrowing books. Increasingly, they serve as community hubs and as somewhere where people can learn and develop digital skills. We are transforming our libraries through investments like this and it’s great to see the impact it’s having.

“Fine Gael will continue looking at ways to support further investment in our library service. I would like to thank the library staff for their ongoing commitment, passion and enthusiasm and support to the public library service.”

Minister Michael Ring said: “The transformation of the digital services in libraries is another step towards realising the aims of the public library strategy Our Public Libraries 2022 – Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities which was launched in 2018. The strategy focuses on removing barriers to access and improving accessibility for all.”

Libraries in Kilkenny received the following equipment as a result of this funding:

ICT Equipment Quantity

PCs 68

Tablets 26

iPads / tablets / smart devices / laptops 20

Hublet / Tablet Holders 6

Adobe software collection 7

Office 2019 software 43

3D Printer 1

Self-Printing Mobile Wi-Fi Kiosk 1

Digital Signage 2

Wi-Fi upgrade to SIP2 Surf 4

Digital Services Suite 1

Podcasting equipment 14

Digital Hub 1

Camera / Digititisation Scanner 1

Imaging scanner 7

Firewall for digital services 3