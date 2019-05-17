Kilkenny Value Centre manager shortlisted for national award

Thomas Ryan, manager of Value Centre Kilkenny, has been shortlisted for a prestigious national industry awards in the annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards. The awards ceremony will be held at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on May 22 next.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Irish retail calendar, the National Grocery Management Awards is Ireland’s premier scheme for recognising and honouring management excellence.

To win a Shelflife retail management award is a high point in the career of many of Ireland’s best performing managers from across a variety of categories and at various levels of career progression and the event is also the principal networking event for managers from across all retail and wholesale brands to gather with colleagues, business partners, suppliers and friends.

Thomas, who has been manager of Value Centre Kilkenny for the past 12 months, is nominated in the Cash & Carry Manager of the Year category.

Commenting, Group Head of Sales, Wholesale Division, BWG Foods, Paul Bealin said, “The honour of being a finalist in the annual ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of Value Centre Kilkenny. I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Tom and the whole team at Value Centre Kilkenny on being finalists.”

The ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards are now in their 16th year and are the long-standing benchmark for those in management in the retail industry.