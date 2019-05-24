Child pornography - Kilkenny man pleads guilty to producing videos, distributing photos

A south Kilkenny man who pleaded guilty to producing, distributing, publishing or printing child pornography is to be sentenced by Kilkenny Circuit Court.



The man pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act - possession of child pornography on a mobile phone on October 5, 2015; possession of child pornography in an email on October 5, 2015; four counts of producing, distributing, printing or publishing child pornography (did knowingly produce a video) at a date unknown between January 1, 2015, and October 5, 2015; and producing, distributing, publishing or printing child pornography (knowingly distributing 169 images to an email address).



Sentencing was adjourned by Judge Patrick Meghen to allow an updated Probation Report to be prepared.