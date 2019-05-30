Bank Holiday weather - Cool with sunny spells

During Friday evening and early Friday night rain will clear northeastwards to isolated showers with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 7 to 10 degrees and southerly winds will ease.

Saturday is likely to start mostly dry but further outbreaks of rain will push in from the south in a light southerly airflow. Top temperatures will reach between 14 and 17 degrees.

There will be further outbreaks of rain during Saturday night, possibly turning persistent and heavy in the west and north. Lowest temperatures will be around 10 to 12 degrees in light southerly breezes which increase moderate later.

Outbreaks of rain on Sunday morning will turn more showery later but some heavy bursts likely and bright or sunny spells will break through. It will turn cooler and breezier with top temperatures of around 13 to 16 degrees which is normal for the time of year but will feel cooler in the fresh and gusty westerly wind, strong along Atlantic coasts.

Scattered showers will continue in the west and north on Sunday night and showers are likely to remain heavy in the north but elsewhere will become mostly dry with good clear spells.

Lowest temperatures will fall to around 7 to 10 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest to west winds. Monday will be a cool and bright day with scattered showers, more frequent in the northwest and north. Turning cooler with top temperatures around 12 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly winds easing later.