Kilkenny youth groups call for support ahead of X-HALE Youth Awards as they compete for National Award

Young people from Graiguenamanagh Youth Café and Identity from Ossory Youth in Kilkenny are calling on their local community to help them win a national award as part of the Irish Cancer Society’s X-HALE Youth Awards. This year’s awards have seen a record number of entries from youth groups across Ireland.

The groups have submitted films that encourage young people to be smoke free into the X-HALE Short Film Competition. They are calling on people in Kilkenny to show their support and view their film online so they can be in the running to win one of the top awards on offer.

Graiguenamanagh Youth Café and Ossory Youth both have an opportunity to win the public vote by getting the most views of their short film. They want people in Kilkenny to log on to www.cancer.ie/xhale2019 and view their films between now and July 2nd. The groups will also be running a community campaign to drum up local support and the entry with the most views will win the Online Award, which also includes a prize for the youth group.

Sarah Chadwick, Cancer Prevention Officer at the Irish Cancer Society said: “We are absolutely delighted with the entries from Kilkenny this year, and with all that the young people have achieved. They have educated themselves about smoking, learned new skills and worked together to create a smoking prevention film that will inform and inspire young people across Ireland and beyond.”

“Groups like Graiguenamanagh Youth Café and Ossory Youth are leading the way in the movement towards a tobacco free Ireland and in doing so, improving the health of their local communities. We are now asking everyone in Kilkenny to show their support for their local group by watching and sharing the X-HALE 2019 playlist,” Chadwick concluded.

For further information about X-HALE and to watch the entries visit www.cancer.ie/xhale. Follow the X-HALE Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/ XHaleYouthAwardsand join the X-HALE conversation using the #xhale2019.