Kilkenny man to go on trial for animal welfare offences

A south Kilkenny man is to face trial on more than 30 welfare offences.



Simon O’Dwyer, Garrue, Ballyhale, was presented with a book of evidence at Kilkenny District Court.



Judge Colin Daly sent the case forward for trial to the next sitting of Kilkenny Circuit Court. Legal aid was granted.



Mr O’Dywer is charged with 31 counts of doing, or failing to do, anything or cause or permit anything to be done to an animal that causes unnecessary suffering to, or endanger the health or welfare of, an animal, or neglect, or be reckless, regarding the health or welfare of an animal.



He is also charged with one count of permitting a carcass to remain unburied. All offences occurred in March 2018 at Garrue.