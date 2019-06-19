Kilkenny has Ireland's most creative burger!
We also have the second best burger in the whole country!
The Hungry Moose came second in an all-Ireland competition!
Ireland's best burgers have been revealed - and yet again Kilkenny is the gourmet burger capital of the country!
Kilkenny may have lost it's overall best crown to a Galway restaurant this year, but last year's winner the Hungry Moose came a very close second overall. Not only that but Butcher restaurant took the title for most creative burger!
The Hungry Moose was also named the best gourmet burger in Leinster.
The announcement comes ahead of National Burger Day, taking place tomorrow, 20th June, which will see hundreds of participating outlets across the country offer a special2 for 1 deal on their signature burgers in celebration of National Burger Day.
To help celebrate the humble burger, Kepak will host National Burger Day across the country tomorrow (20th June). Burger lovers can treat themselves and a friend to a signature burger with an exclusive 2 for 1 offer at participating burger outlets nationwide for one day only. The full list of participating outlets can be found atwww.nationalburgerday.ie
The event, sponsored by Kepak, and supported by Heinz, Dubliner Cheese and Ben & Jerry’s, is a nationwide celebration for everything that we love about Irish burgers.
Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta, Kepak Marketing Director said: ‘For a second year running, we received thousands of votes from the public, having their say on their favourite burger. There were hundreds of entries this year from across the island and it was tough competition. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all the businesses that took part and to the public for casting their votes. This truly is a celebration of great quality burgers from across the country.’
Full list of award winners
Best burger in Ireland
Overall Winner: Handsome Burger, Galway
Runners Up: The Hungry Moose, Kilkenny
Best national burger at a…
Fast Food Chain: Eddie Rockets
Independent Fast Food Chain: Romayo’s
Restaurant: Thunder Road Café in Dublin
Hotel: Harvey’s Point in Tawnyvorgal, Donegal
Pub: Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge, Kildare
Convenience/Forecourt: Burger King at Applegreen
Most Creative Burger Build
Most Creative: The Butcher Restaurant in Kilkenny
Best Independent Takeaway
Connaught: Cafolla’s in Castlebar, Mayo
Leinster: Tony’s Pizzeria in Dundalk, Louth
Munster: Chicken Hut in Limerick
Ulster: Johnny’s Ranch in Donegal
Northern Ireland: The Chippy in Limavady
Best Independent Chain
Connaught: Blue Thunder in Claremorris, Mayo
Leinster: Mullen’s in Dundalk, Louth
Munster: Dooly’s in Waterford
Ulster: Friar’s Rest in Letterkenny, Donegal
Best Gourmet Burger Specialist
Connaught: Flipside in Sligo
Leinster: The Hungry Moose in Kilkenny
Munster: West Cork Burger Company in Cork
Ulster: The Hatch in Down
