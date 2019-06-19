Kilkenny has Ireland's most creative burger!

Ireland's best burgers have been revealed - and yet again Kilkenny is the gourmet burger capital of the country!

Kilkenny may have lost it's overall best crown to a Galway restaurant this year, but last year's winner the Hungry Moose came a very close second overall. Not only that but Butcher restaurant took the title for most creative burger!

The Hungry Moose was also named the best gourmet burger in Leinster.

To help celebrate the humble burger, Kepak will host National Burger Day across the country tomorrow (20th June). Burger lovers can treat themselves and a friend to a signature burger with an exclusive 2 for 1 offer at participating burger outlets nationwide for one day only. The full list of participating outlets can be found atwww.nationalburgerday.ie

The event, sponsored by Kepak, and supported by Heinz, Dubliner Cheese and Ben & Jerry’s, is a nationwide celebration for everything that we love about Irish burgers.

Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta, Kepak Marketing Director said: ‘For a second year running, we received thousands of votes from the public, having their say on their favourite burger. There were hundreds of entries this year from across the island and it was tough competition. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all the businesses that took part and to the public for casting their votes. This truly is a celebration of great quality burgers from across the country.’

Full list of award winners

Best burger in Ireland

Overall Winner: Handsome Burger, Galway

Runners Up: The Hungry Moose, Kilkenny



Best national burger at a…

Fast Food Chain: Eddie Rockets

Independent Fast Food Chain: Romayo’s

Restaurant: Thunder Road Café in Dublin

Hotel: Harvey’s Point in Tawnyvorgal, Donegal

Pub: Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge, Kildare

Convenience/Forecourt: Burger King at Applegreen



Most Creative Burger Build

Most Creative: The Butcher Restaurant in Kilkenny



Best Independent Takeaway

Connaught: Cafolla’s in Castlebar, Mayo

Leinster: Tony’s Pizzeria in Dundalk, Louth

Munster: Chicken Hut in Limerick

Ulster: Johnny’s Ranch in Donegal

Northern Ireland: The Chippy in Limavady



Best Independent Chain

Connaught: Blue Thunder in Claremorris, Mayo

Leinster: Mullen’s in Dundalk, Louth

Munster: Dooly’s in Waterford

Ulster: Friar’s Rest in Letterkenny, Donegal



Best Gourmet Burger Specialist

Connaught: Flipside in Sligo

Leinster: The Hungry Moose in Kilkenny

Munster: West Cork Burger Company in Cork

Ulster: The Hatch in Down