Commitment needed for secondary school places in Kilkenny City

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has asked the Minister for Education Joe McHugh to give a commitment to keep the planning of secondary schools in the constituency under review, particularly the eastern part of Kilkenny City.



Deputy Funchion also urged the Minister to take onboard her concerns about the lack of secondary school places for students in that particular area of the city, as well as the challenges to school transport being faced.



Deputy Funchion said: “I asked the Minister specifically what plans are in place for an additional secondary school in the eastern part of Kilkenny City in order to meet the high demand for places for this coming school year (2019/2020).



“Parents in the eastern part of Kilkenny City are understandably concerned about the number of secondary level places available to their children.



“Every year there is an issue of over spill from Kilkenny City to external surrounding areas. At the moment in the eastern part of Kilkenny City most schools are fully subscribed and waiting lists are long.



“Another issue is that many children in this part of the constituency attend Educate Together primary level only to be told that there is no option for them to continue at secondary level under that ethos.



“These children should be afforded that opportunity to continue their education in an Educate Together school.



“There is a rapidly changing demographic in Kilkenny, the population is growing and any new housing will require matching infrastructure. The provision of schools is key in all this with proper and timely planning.



“I will keep raising this issue with the Minister so that the eastern part of Kilkenny City is not left behind.”

