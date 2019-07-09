Refurbished Kilkenny Castle Park Playground reopens today

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran T.D., Minister of State with special responsibility for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief (OPW) today announced the re-opening of the children’s playground at Kilkenny Castle after a €100K refurbishment. The Playground will re-open to the public today, Tuesday 9th July, at 2.00pm.

The upgraded facility includes a new wheelchair accessible roundabout and a sensory wall specifically designed for children with special needs. This new equipment is part of a redevelopment to make the playground more accessible for all children and also includes an extensive new wet pour EDPM safety surface.

Minister Moran said “The Playground at Kilkenny Castle Park is very popular with locals and visitors alike and I am delighted to be able to make an investment of this scale at this park. The Playground was opened almost 11 years ago and in that time many hundreds of thousands of children have played here. The current upgrade will ensure that all children can now access these facilities and play in a safe and comfortable environment. The OPW is committed to installing a wheelchair accessible swing to complement the newly installed wheelchair accessible roundabout and we are actively examing the feasibility of this now with a view to installation in late 2019.”

The OPW would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the works were completed. We hope that the playground will prove to be a welcoming and more inclusive place of enjoyment for many years to come.