Work to begin on Kilkenny's Abbey Quarter

Good news for Kilkenny and the development of the Abbey Quarter in the city.

Mythen Construction will commence work next week to bring the Brew House back into use. The contract also provides for the upgrade to public realm along Horse Barrack Lane and the creation of Brewhouse Square to the rear of the Brewhouse building. After a public tendering process Mythen Construction has been appointed and are ready to commence work immediately.



Established in 1994, Mythen Construction Limited has grown to become a nationally recognised Main Contractor having successfully completed hundreds of projects across all ranges of the Construction Industry in both the Public and Private Sector with values ranging from €250,000.00 to €30 Million. We are delighted to be appointed Main contractor upon this exciting project and look forward to working with Kilkenny Abbey Quarter Development Limited and their appointed Design Team in successfully delivering the restoration of the Brewhouse building, Kilkenny said Leonard Daly Director Mythen Construction Limited.

Jason Clerkin, Chief Executive Officer of the Abbey Quarter Partnership, expects that the building will be ready for fit-out by Summer next year. Mr. Billy Murphy, Chairperson of the Board says he is “delighted to see work commence”. Colette Byrne CE of Kilkenny County Council, outlined that in tandem with works on the Brewhouse plans are progressing to convert the Mayfair, the former Ballroom, into a public library.

Colette stated that “subject of planning, work should commence on the Mayfair conversion early in 2020. By late Autumn this year work to construct the Riverside Park and Skateboard area will be underway. Following much planning, many reports and studies, planning approvals and tendering processes the site will be a hive of activity by year end”. The CE confirmed it is a “really positive day for Kilkenny and acknowledged the work of the Elected Members of Kilkenny County Council to get today”