Kilkenny man jailed for €50,000 FAS fraud

A Kilkenny man has been sent to prison for 12 months for defrauding €50,000 from the state training agency FÁS.

Stephen Doran, 12 Parkview Drive, Freshford Road, had to be extradited back to Ireland “having taken €50,000 he went off to Australia.”



Leaving the state €50,000 out of pocket was a “totally unconscionable” and “inappropriate” thing to do, Judge John O'Connor at Kilkenny Circuit Court said.



However the court also heard how Mr Doran had been “absolutely terrified” during his four months on remand in an Australian prison where his cell mate threatened to kill him with a shiv.



The institution has been condemned by the Inspector of Australia Prisons as compromising dignity. It was also described as ‘over crowded, cramped and chaotic' and the court heard how during Mr Doran’s time in prison there were murders and riots.

Mr Doran was convicted of two offences under the Criminal Justice (theft and fraud offences) Act - that on two occasions he did dishonestly by deception induce a person to act with the intention of making a gain for himself.

